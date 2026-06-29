VLEN: Two years of governance in the service of citizens

VLEN says that during its 24 months in government, it has shown that change can become a reality when the will exists.

According to them, two years ago VLEN took on a major responsibility: restoring citizens’ trust in a politics that delivers. As they emphasize, this was not done through words and endless justifications, but through implemented decisions, completed projects and results that directly affect citizens’ daily lives.

Të lidhura None found

The statement says that during these 24 months, reforms and projects have been moved forward that for many years had remained only at the level of promises. They mention laws of strategic importance, investments in Albanian municipalities, support for the economy, education, healthcare, agriculture and local development, as well as infrastructure projects which, according to them, are changing the situation on the ground, as proof that responsible governance produces results.

VLEN believes that an important part of this process has also been the advancement of the representation and role of Albanians in state institutions, together with strengthening their voice in decision-making. According to them, VLEN has played an active role in this change, turning representation into practice and increasing institutional influence in local and state processes.

VLEN says that the balance of these two years clearly shows that change is not built on rhetoric, but on work, responsibility and concrete results. They add that this is the standard they have set in government: a government in which Albanians have a stronger role in institutions, where decision-making has an effect, and where policies translate into improvements in citizens’ lives./Telegrafi/