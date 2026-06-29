VLEN Responds to Osmani: He Should Explain What His Years in the Highest State Posts Delivered

VLEN has issued a response to Bujar Osmani’s statements, after he said that VLEN’s record after two years in government is disappointing and that the country has remained at a standstill, replacing the European agenda with day-to-day politics.

The coalition says Osmani should be held accountable for the period when he held positions at the highest levels of the state.

Të lidhura

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“The favorite of every government and the eternal official of the DUI, accustomed to the pampering of power and the privileges of successive posts, would do well to tell the public what benefit ordinary citizens gained from his uninterrupted time in office. A minister without legitimacy, a politician without an electoral base, an official without votes, Bujar Osmani will be remembered only as the obedient servant of his bosses who used his positions for personal benefits, while leaving Albanians in misery and poverty.”

According to VLEN, when Osmani speaks about the country’s isolation, it should be kept in mind that he was appointed minister in the anti-NATO government that emerged after Greece’s veto in Bucharest. They also stress that he was a minister in the government that pursued the antiquization of Macedonia, noting that he approved Skopje 2014, the renaming of the Airport and the renaming of the highway.

“As for the freedom and rights of Albanians, we remember Bujar Osmani as the state’s public advocate in the Monstra case, as the silent one in the Harun Aliu case, as the one who went missing in Lagjja e Trimave, as the frightened one in all the fabricated trials where Albanians truly had representatives, but had no representation or voice in the Government,” VLEN said.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 17:13

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