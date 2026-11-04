VIDEO/ Students reject Rama and demand his resignation; he renews call for dialogue, brings stone table outside prime minister’s office

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Edi Rama once again invited students to engage in dialogue, as they continued weeks of protests against the government and calls for his resignation.

The head of government brought a stone table outside, placing notes bearing the word “Dialogue” on it.

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Rama’s invitation comes after students previously rejected dialogue and insisted on their demand that the prime minister step down.

Students have been protesting for several weeks, with lecturers also joining the movement in support of their cause.

In a show of opposition, students and some lecturers have boycotted classes.

Protests take place daily in Tirana, with students marching through the capital’s streets and stopping at various faculties, calling on other students to join the class boycott.