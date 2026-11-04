After election defeat, Trump warns of political conflict with Democrats and posts “VETO” hat

Democrats took control of Congress in the U.S. midterm elections, according to early results, while President Donald Trump signaled that the confrontation with the new majority could be fierce.

Trump shared a photo on Truth Social of a red hat bearing the word “VETO” in large white letters. It is reminiscent of the MAGA hats that symbolize his political movement.

Të lidhura None found

The post follows the president’s earlier warnings that he would veto any initiative if Democrats regained control of Congress.

He also announced that in the coming days he would review the election results and comment on why Republican candidates won or lost.

During the campaign, Trump repeatedly urged voters to treat the midterm race as a vote of confidence in his presidency. At rallies in various states, he encouraged supporters to imagine his name on the ballot.

However, some candidates who received the president’s direct backing failed to win. They include Vivek Ramaswamy, a candidate for governor in Ohio, and Ken Paxton, who was running for a Senate seat in Texas.

Paxton’s result in Texas is particularly significant for Republicans: Democrats won a Senate seat in the state for the first time in nearly four decades.

Democrats’ control of Congress puts Trump in a new political situation. To pass laws and carry out his governing agenda, he will have to negotiate and reach agreements with the opposition.

The veto warning suggests that the president could use this constitutional power to block initiatives from the new Democratic majority.