Arben Taravari has been recognized as the legitimate chairman of the Alliance for Albanians after the Court of Appeal in Gostivar upheld the decision of the Basic Court of Tetovo. The appeals court also confirmed the amendments to the party statute approved at the 4th Extraordinary Congress.

The decision, issued on November 13, 2026, brings to an end the years-long legal dispute between the two factions of the Alliance for Albanians over control of the party and its official seals. The conflict began in 2024, following the split between Arben Taravari and Ziadin Sela.

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During its review of the case, the Tetovo court issued several decisions that the appeals court sent back for retrial. In March 2026, the court of first instance ruled in Taravari’s favor.

The decision has now also been upheld by the second-instance court. Meanwhile, Ziadin Sela has established a new political entity, the “Albanian League.”