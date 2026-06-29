VIDEO/ “Focus” operation in Saranda strikes suspected home and vehicle burglary group, 4 arrested and 1 wanted (NAMES)

A suspected group involved in break-ins at homes and vehicles has been struck by Saranda Police as part of the operation codenamed “Focus”.

After intensive investigations, the police were able to solve and document six theft cases recorded during the period June 25-27, 2026, as well as identify the five suspected members of the group.

Të lidhura

None found

Arrested were Sherif Dafku, 33, a resident of Durrës, as well as Blerim Allaraj, 27, Belik Cengu, 32, and Eusedio Dumbollari, 30, all three residents of Tirana.

Meanwhile, Olsi Shehu, 39, a resident of Fier, has been declared wanted, and work continues to locate and capture him.

According to Police, the suspects acted in cooperation with each other and carried out break-ins in different areas of Saranda. During the period under investigation, they are suspected of taking considerable sums of money, laptops, tablets, valuables and personal documents after smashing the windows of five vehicles and entering one home.

During the operation, a laptop and a mobile phone, both suspected to be stolen, were seized, along with a vehicle believed to have been used by the perpetrators to carry out the thefts.

Police said the investigations will continue both for the arrest of the wanted person and for clarifying other theft cases suspected of being linked to this criminal group.

The procedural materials have been referred to the Prosecution for further action.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 14:03

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