Qori: The “rotten” Socialist Party is held together by blackmail, which is why no one criticizes the leader

Arlind Qori, the chairman of the Together Movement, has leveled harsh accusations against the Socialist Party, calling it a “rotten” political force and stressing that within it there is no room for criticism of its leaders.

During an interview on News24’s “Free Zone” show, he said that members of the Socialist Party’s leadership structures do not stay united because of political convictions or trust, but because, according to him, they have created blackmail relationships with one another.

Të lidhura None found

Qori stated that the Socialist Party is so rotten that they stay together only because they have the power to blackmail each other. According to him, there are 200-300 people in the assembly and none of them comes out to express a criticism; the reason, he stressed, is that they are blackmailable, meaning people who have committed wrongdoing.

According to the head of the Together Movement, this state of blackmail also explains the lack of critical reactions within the ruling party.