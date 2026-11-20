Calling early parliamentary elections would be a serious mistake. In a period characterized by a deep geopolitical crisis, major international conflicts and instability in the energy market, leaving the state for six months with paralyzed institutions would be an unaffordable luxury, as would happen in the event of elections.

“The most important thing is that the country does not go to elections, which would be organized simply as a formality. To be honest, those of us with longer political experience know that early elections suit neither the government nor the opposition. They only make sense as regular elections, both in the Macedonian political bloc and in the Albanian one,” declared Imer Selmani.

Të lidhura None found

Ilija Dimovski, former MP of OBRM-PDUKM and senior party official, emphasizes that the current governing coalition is quite stable. According to him, precisely for this reason there will be no early elections.

“The debate we have had over the past six months about the possibility of elections in the spring should be closed. We must accept that the messages are clear, both from VLEN and from OBRM-PDUKM, that there will be no early elections next spring and that the country, for the first time in a long time, will go to regular elections in 2028. How the Macedonian opposition will use this remains to be seen,” said Ilija Dimovski.

However, the question arises whether in Macedonia there is a functional opposition that would exert continuous pressure on the government to fulfill electoral promises. Also, it is discussed whether Venko Filipçe is the right person to restore the political power and electorate of SDSM.

“My answer is categorically no. Absolutely no. I repeat, this is not only my opinion, it is evident, and I emphasize again, since we have the topic under discussion, this is the position of public opinion. I do not believe that the issue of consolidation has been properly defined, because consolidation requires a healthy foundation on which to build. I think a complete review of things and a fresh start from zero are needed,” said Jovan Despotovski.

The guests on the debate show also emphasized that every government needs a strong opposition, which is currently lacking in Macedonia, at least in the Macedonian political camp.