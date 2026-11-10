VIDEO/ Backpack containing explosives detonates during police response in Oviedo, killing one officer and seriously injuring another

VIDEO/ Backpack containing explosives detonates during police response in Oviedo, killing one officer and seriously injuring another

An explosion in the city of Oviedo in northern Spain killed a National Police officer and seriously injured a colleague.

The officers had gone to the scene on Tuesday morning after a call about a violent dispute between two families. During the confrontation, a man shot a young woman. According to authorities, her life is not in danger.

Të lidhura

None found

At the entrance to an apartment building, the officers found a backpack containing an explosive device. The JUPOL police union said it detonated as they were moving the backpack away from the building to protect residents.

The officer who died was a member of the National Police canine unit. The injured officer served in the bomb disposal unit; he lost one leg in the explosion and is in very serious condition.

Spanish authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident, focusing on the dispute between the two families and the placement of the explosive device.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 13:15

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