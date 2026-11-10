Marjana Koçeku reacts after electrician’s death in Shkodër: 10 dead in 10 months, investigation and help for families needed

Marjana Koçeku reacts after electrician’s death in Shkodër: 10 dead in 10 months, investigation and help for families needed

Independent MP Marjana Koçeku has responded on social media to the tragic death of 34-year-old electrician Angjelin Nika in Shkodër.

Koçeku writes that 10 electricians have died on the job over the past 10 months, a toll she describes as tragic.

Të lidhura

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The MP raises concerns about dangerous working conditions and calls on the state to provide mandatory insurance, compensation and long-term financial support for the victims’ families.

Marjana Koçeku’s statement:

“Over the past 10 months, 10 electricians have died on the job. That is an average of one electrician every month, including Angjelin Nika from Dukagjin yesterday. It is a tragic toll for our country, as though we had sent electricians to war as soldiers.

The conditions they work in are, by now, known to be appalling: an aging power grid, deteriorating infrastructure and repairs carried out in extremely difficult and dangerous conditions.

I understand that these conditions cannot be improved in a day. But at the very least, when the state does not ensure safe working conditions, it must urgently establish a special compensation scheme and mandatory insurance for energy-sector workers, as well as long-term financial support for victims’ families, especially children who have lost a parent.

The state’s first duty, of course, is to ensure that energy workers return home safely to their families. But when an electrician dies on the job, the state has a responsibility to stand by the family even after the days of mourning, when they must face everyday life without their loved one,” she writes.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 13:16

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