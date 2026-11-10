Kurti and French representatives review preparations for “Prishtina 2030

Kurti and French representatives review preparations for “Prishtina 2030

Prime Minister Albin Kurti met with France’s ambassador for sport, Damien Combredet-Blassel, France’s ambassador to Kosovo, Jean-François Huchet, representatives of France Sport Expertise, and figures who played key roles in organizing the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The discussion focused on preparations for the “Prishtina 2030” Mediterranean Games, from coordination between institutions and the infrastructure needed to how the event will be organized and managed.

Të lidhura

None found

In a post about the meeting, Kurti said they received advice on the decisions and actions that should be prioritized. He cited governance and management, procurement planning, and implementation. He said the next steps require clear timelines, responsibilities, costs, and sources of funding.

Kurti described France as an important partner for Kosovo in organizing “Prishtina 2030”. He referred to a loan agreement with the French Development Agency (AFD) for infrastructure investments as part of the preparations, as well as a Declaration of Intent to establish a joint committee for the Games. Both were signed at the end of July.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 13:18

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