Kurti calls for treatment and rehabilitation for victims of wartime sexual violence in Paris

Punishing war criminals is not enough unless victims of sexual violence also receive treatment and rehabilitation, Prime Minister Albin Kurti has said.

Kurti made the remarks during the “Making Peace Last: Rebuilding Societies After War” panel at the Paris Peace Forum. He said that around 20,000 women in Kosovo were victims of sexual violence, which he described as a weapon of war used by Serbia’s state apparatus.

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According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the panel, held on November 10, discussed rebuilding societies after war, the role of democracy, and economic and social development.

Kurti said stability should not be achieved by setting aside democracy and development. In his view, government policies should benefit citizens first and foremost.

Turning to Kosovo’s economy, the prime minister said gross domestic product grew by 5.4% in the first quarter of 2026 and 4.1% in the second quarter.

He described infrastructure as a platform for development and emphasized the importance of quality education and its connection to the economy.

Kurti also mentioned the narrowing gap between the highest and lowest salaries. He claimed that the ratio had fallen from 20 to 1 before his government took office to 4 to 1 now.

Carlo Monticelli, governor of the Council of Europe Development Bank, also took part in the panel. The discussion addressed the challenges of rebuilding societies after conflict and the importance of sustainable development in preserving peace.