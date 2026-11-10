KDI accuses MPs of obstructing the Competition Authority’s reporting

KDI accuses MPs of obstructing the Competition Authority’s reporting

The Kosovo Democratic Institute (KDI) has expressed concern that the Competition Authority continues to fail to report to the parliamentary Committee on Economy, Industry, Entrepreneurship, Trade and Innovation.

According to KDI, the lack of reporting weakens parliamentary oversight and the accountability of public institutions. The institute notes that this is happening amid reports that the Competition Authority’s collegial body has not functioned since April 2025.

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According to KDI, the issue was discussed at the committee’s meeting on October 20. The authority’s chair, Neime Binaku-Isufi, was scheduled to report on October 27, but the session was postponed after she said she could not attend.

On November 3, the committee was unable to hold its meeting because it lacked a quorum after MPs from the Vetëvendosje Movement did not attend.

Two members of the Competition Authority attended the November 10 meeting, but the chair was absent. VV MPs asked for the authority’s report to be removed from the agenda or postponed, but the opposition did not support the proposal.

KDI says the chair’s absence and MPs’ efforts to prevent public institutions from reporting seriously undermine accountability. The institute points out that MPs have a duty to demand and ensure accountability on matters of public interest. It cites Article 65, paragraph 9, of the Constitution of the Republic of Kosovo, under which the Assembly oversees the Government and other public institutions that report to it in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

The institute calls on Assembly MPs to fulfill their institutional obligations and not allow political interests to obstruct oversight.

KDI also calls on the Committee on Economy to put the Competition Authority’s reporting back on its agenda as soon as possible and address the issues raised.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 13:17

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