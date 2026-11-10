Kosovo Police warn online sellers about fraudulent links and bank details

After identifying scams involving fake links designed to obtain bank details, Kosovo Police have urged people to be careful when selling products on online platforms.

According to the police, the suspects contact people who have listed products for sale and pose as buyers. They then send fraudulent links asking sellers to enter their bank card details, claiming the information is needed for payment.

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The police advise people not to open suspicious links or share their card number, expiration date, CVV/CVC code or bank confirmation codes.

Any payment-related request should be checked only through the official channels of the bank or the relevant platform, the police advise.

If bank details have been entered on a suspicious website, people should immediately notify their bank to block the card and report the case to law enforcement, the police recommend.

In their appeal, Kosovo Police stress that selling online does not require disclosing bank card details.