Çitaku hosts Prattipati, discusses Kosovo-US partnership and Euro-Atlantic path

Çitaku hosts Prattipati, discusses Kosovo-US partnership and Euro-Atlantic path

Vlora Çitaku, acting chair of the Democratic Party of Kosovo, met today with Anu Prattipati, the U.S. chargé d’affaires in Kosovo.

They discussed recent political developments and Kosovo’s Euro-Atlantic prospects.

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Çitaku thanked the United States for its unwavering support for Kosovo. She highlighted the role of the strategic partnership between the two countries in strengthening Kosovo’s statehood, democratic development and international standing.

She reaffirmed the PDK’s readiness to contribute to processes of national importance and to work closely with American partners to advance peace, stability and Kosovo’s Euro-Atlantic integration.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 13:18

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