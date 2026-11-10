Bozhinovska and BAE Systems reaffirm partnership on cybersecurity in the energy sector

Sanja Bozhinovska, minister of Energy, Mining and Mineral Resources, attended a working meeting under the Falcon program. The meeting was held in cooperation with the global company BAE Systems and with the support of the U.S. Embassy.

The meeting presented the findings of an on-site assessment and analysis of the IT systems of the Ministry of Energy, Mining and Mineral Raw Materials. According to BAE Systems experts, the ministry’s IT team ranks among the best-prepared teams they have worked with to date. The experts highlighted its commitment to cybersecurity and its continued implementation of international standards.

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One topic of discussion was the establishment of a Sectoral Security Operations Center (SOC), along with options for financing it through European funds and the Reform Agenda. The center aims to enable energy-sector institutions to detect cyber threats promptly and respond to them in a coordinated way, safeguarding the continuity of energy services for citizens and businesses.

Bozhinovska emphasized that protecting IT infrastructure is essential to energy stability. She said the establishment of the sectoral center, together with support from strategic partners, would provide modern protection against digital threats and ensure the uninterrupted operation of the energy system.

At the end of the meeting, the participants reaffirmed their strategic partnership and joint efforts to strengthen the country’s critical infrastructure and energy security.