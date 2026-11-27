VIDEO/ A 5-ton water tank detaches from the terrace of an eight-storey building in Fier

An incident that could have ended in tragedy was recorded in the “Apollonia” neighborhood of Fier, where a 5-ton water tank detached from the terrace of an eight-storey building and fell into a public area.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening as a result of strong winds. The tank landed in a recreational area containing a garden and a fountain, a space frequented by passersby.

Të lidhura None found

Fortunately, no one was nearby when the tank fell, and the incident caused no injuries.

Meanwhile, another similar tank remains a concern, as it is still located on the building’s terrace. Checks are being carried out to determine whether it is secure and whether there is a risk of it detaching.

The Municipal Police, in cooperation with the Greenery and Parks Enterprise, is working to remove the fallen tank from the pavement.