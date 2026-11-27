Serbia’s Student List has selected academic Radomir Saičić as its candidate for the presidential election to be held on December 27. His public positions suggest that a possible change of power in Belgrade would not bring about a change in its approach to Kosovo.

During an interview with Serbian public broadcaster RTS, Saičić described Kosovo as “temporarily occupied territory.” According to him, in accordance with Serbia’s Constitution, Kosovo constitutes an inseparable part of Serbian territory. In the same appearance, he described the internationally recognized border between Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina as “fictional and geometric.”

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The Student List candidate has also spoken in favor of continuing ties with Moscow. He claims that Russia defends Serbia’s territorial integrity more strongly than the authorities in Belgrade themselves.

Radomir Saičić was born in Belgrade in 1961. He is a professor at the Faculty of Chemistry of the University of Belgrade and a full member of the Serbian Academy of Sciences and Arts (SANU).

The academic was one of the 14 founders of the civic group “Student List.” From the headquarters of this list, on the night of the October 25 parliamentary election, he declared victory over Aleksandar Vučić.

In June 2025, Saičić was among those who signed a petition through which some SANU members called for Vučić’s resignation. In Serbia’s new Assembly, he serves on the Education Committee and is an alternate member of the Committee on Kosovo.

During a press conference held by the Student List, Saičić stated that, if elected president, he would act within the powers defined by the Constitution.

He is not the only candidate who opposes recognition of Kosovo’s independence. According to reports by media outlets in Belgrade, Branko Pavlović, Bogoljub Karić and Branimir Nestorović have also confirmed their participation in the presidential race.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti said in an interview with Politico that the Student List’s victory in the parliamentary election was a reason for optimism. However, the statements of its candidate for president suggest that Belgrade’s position toward the Republic of Kosovo has not changed.