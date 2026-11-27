Marta Kos on Kurti: Kosovo is not yet benefiting from the Growth Plan; I will visit Pristina in December

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said at the Western Balkans Summit on the Growth Plan, held on Friday at the Palace of Brigades in Tirana, that Kosovo, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina will not receive funds from this European Union package.

According to her, the three countries have not implemented the necessary reforms to benefit from the EU’s financial support. Addressing Prime Minister Albin Kurti, Kos said that the establishment of new institutions in Kosovo could serve as a starting point for a new approach.

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“Dear Albin, the new government in Kosovo presents an opportunity to establish a new focus on the country’s path toward the EU. This is the time to advance reforms and secure more funding,” Kos said.

The European commissioner also announced that she would travel to Kosovo at the beginning of December, where she would discuss the next steps in European integration and the possibility of benefiting from EU funds.

According to the data she presented, Albania has completed 80 percent of the planned reforms and will receive 185.6 million euros from the Growth Plan. Albania and Montenegro will receive 15 percent more funding, while North Macedonia will receive 10 percent more.

As for Serbia, Kos said that it had so far received no financing from the Growth Plan, but that the situation could change following the formation of the new government in Belgrade.

Marta Kos called on the Western Balkan countries to use the final year of the Growth Plan’s implementation to accelerate the reform process.

Following the conclusion of the summit, Prime Minister Albin Kurti said that Kosovo had earned candidate status for membership in the European Union and that advancing this process was now urgent.

Kurti said that during the meeting with Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama, representatives of the countries in the region and Commissioner Marta Kos, discussions had been held on reforms and the gradual integration of the countries into the European Single Market.

Two days earlier, at the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Brussels, Kurti had called for Kosovo to be granted candidate status, noting that the Republic of Kosovo was the only state in the region to have applied for membership but still did not hold this status.

“We are not asking for favors, but for recognition of Kosovo’s progress, democratic development, the rule of law, political rights and the fight against corruption,” Kurti had said in Brussels.