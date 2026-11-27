EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said that Albania could conclude its accession negotiations with the European Union next year and become part of the union by 2030, if progress on reforms continues and the support of the member states is secured.

At a press conference in Tirana, Kos said that if the process proceeds as forecast, Albania could be close to concluding the negotiations next year.

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She added that the member states would then begin drafting the Accession Treaty.

“We have said that Albania can conclude all the negotiating chapters if there are results in the reforms and if the member states give the green light. If these things happen, around this time next year, we could be close to the end of the negotiations. The next step will be that once around half of the chapters have been closed, the member states will establish the working group for the accession treaty. If everything goes as it should, it could be signed in 2028, which means that, depending on the ratification process, the vision of your government and of the citizens, Albania could become an EU member state by 2030,” Kos said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Edi Rama said that the accession process does not have a fixed date, since progress toward membership depends not only on Albania’s fulfillment of the reforms, but also on the agreement of all 27 member states at every stage of the process.

He singled out as an important development the fact that this year’s progress report contains, for the first time, a reference to the start of preparations for Albania’s Accession Treaty with the EU next year.

“EU membership is not like an education with a fixed date, where you go to school, finish high school, then enter university, graduate and receive your diploma—always provided that you do your assignments properly. EU membership does not have a date, never has, and never has had one for anyone. Because on one side there is you, and on the other side there are 27 others who must agree at every stage of the process, regardless of whether you have done your assignments.

“For example, during these years of my leadership, there was a European Commission that began its existence by declaring that for the next five years we would not consider anyone for EU enlargement. Or Albania had what I call three years of humiliation, when the European Commission certified that we had done our assignments and one country said no. So, as far as we are concerned, this is a process that should be seen as a unique golden opportunity, a blessing for us and for every country with a European perspective, to bring out the best in itself and build the state that its citizens need and that we were unable to build over 500 years. Today we are doing so thanks to this process.

“Of course, membership comes with many other benefits, but in the meantime we have no alternative other than to improve, by completing our assignments, everything related to the state in this country. Do not forget that North Macedonia has been a candidate for 20 years, many years ahead of us, and yet it is behind us. When we began this journey with our first government, we were last. We were told that Serbia and Montenegro were in the lead. Today, Montenegro is very close, while Serbia is far behind us.

“To ask for a date means not understanding how the process works. Dates can be set as objectives, but they can change because there are 27 countries that must agree at every step. If we have done something unique by opening all the chapters in record time, it is because we did our assignment, but also because all 27 were ready to say that the assignment had been completed. We are side by side with the Commission. For the first time in the history of these years, this year’s progress report contains a phrase referring to the start of preparations for Albania’s accession treaty with the EU next year. So we are closer than ever, but every day we must work as if we were farther away than ever,” Rama said.