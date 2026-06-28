Victims of Chameria honored in Kllogjer, 82 years after the genocide against Cham Albanians

At the Monumental Cemetery “Roses of Chameria” in Kllogjer, Konispol, a commemorative ceremony was once again held this June 27 to mark the 82nd anniversary of the lives lost in the Greek genocide against the Albanian population of Chameria.

Hundreds of elderly Chams took part in the tributes, survivors of the war who at the time were children, together with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as Kosovars who had come especially for the occasion to honor relatives who were killed in an inhumane manner.

Të lidhura

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Konispol Mayor Ergest Dule described Kllogjer as a place of pilgrimage for the Albanians of Chameria and called on those present to honor the memory of the victims with a minute of silence.

During the ceremony, some of the participants recalled relatives who lost their lives during the 1944 exodus.

A young woman from Kosovo also spoke, stressing that the victims of the genocide should not be remembered only once a year.

The event concluded with the laying of flowers and wreaths at the Memorial to the Victims of the Genocide.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 17:09

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