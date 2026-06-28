Vehicle traffic blocked in central Graçanica

Kosovo Police have halted vehicle traffic in the center of Graçanica in order to make it easier for Serb citizens to move toward the town’s monastery.

At this monastery, a mass is being held for the so-called “Vidovdan.”

Të lidhura

None found

As the number of visitors heading to the monastery increases, flags with Orthodox religious symbols can also be seen among them, including a portrait of Jesus Christ.

Also, some of the worshippers on their way to the monastery courtyard are carrying large wooden crosses.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 09:37

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