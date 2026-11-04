US elections: Democrat Adam Hamilton ends 94-year Republican dominance in Kansas and secures a Senate seat

Democrat Adam Hamilton has scored a historic victory in Kansas, defeating Republican Senator Roger Marshall and securing the Democratic Party’s first win in a U.S. Senate race in the state in 94 years.

With 93% of the votes counted, preliminary results reported by U.S. media showed Hamilton with 53% of the vote and Marshall with 44.8%. The 62-year-old Methodist pastor will become the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Kansas since 1932.

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The Kansas race was among the most closely watched contests in the midterm elections, as Democrats hoped to win a key seat and retake control of the Senate.

Hamilton leads the Church of the Resurrection in the Kansas City area, considered the largest Methodist church in the United States. During the campaign, he described himself as an “independent-minded Democrat” and sought to win votes from Republicans as well. He argued that Kansas would benefit from bipartisan representation in the Senate, since the state’s other seat is held by Republican Jerry Moran.

The result came despite Donald Trump winning Kansas by 16 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election. Dissatisfaction with incumbent Senator Roger Marshall also played a role in the race, particularly following reports of lawsuits against hundreds of his patients over unpaid medical bills.

The New York Times reported that Marshall had sued many of his patients while working as an obstetrician. According to the same report, dozens of people had been arrested for failing to appear in court.

During the campaign, Hamilton promised to be more accessible and more open in his communication with residents. He also criticized Marshall for not attending public meetings with voters.

Hamilton’s strategy of seeking support beyond the traditional Democratic electorate, combined with other campaign developments, turned Kansas into one of the election’s biggest surprises.

The result marks a significant shift in Kansas’s political representation, where Republicans have controlled Senate races for decades. Democrats have, however, won other statewide offices, including the governorship, held by Laura Kelly since 2019.