Tonight we defeated Goliath”: Democrat James Talarico ends 38 years of Republican dominance in Texas

James Talarico has secured a historic victory for Democrats in Texas, defeating Republican Ken Paxton in the race for the U.S. Senate. The result ends the Republicans’ dominance in Senate elections in the state, which had lasted since 1988.

During his victory speech in Austin, the capital of Texas, the 37-year-old described the contest as a battle against the Republican “Goliath.” “Tonight we defeated Goliath,” Talarico said, stressing that voters had backed him despite millions of dollars being spent in support of his rival.

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Paxton received substantial financial and political support during the campaign. Among his key backers was billionaire Elon Musk, who reportedly spent more than $200 million on the Republican candidate and publicly attacked Talarico in posts on the X platform.

President Donald Trump also campaigned for Paxton. He traveled to Texas four times since the beginning of October, aiming to mobilize Republican voters.

Talarico’s victory is especially significant given Texas’s political profile as a conservative state and Republican stronghold. For Democrats, it is their first victory in a U.S. Senate race in Texas since 1988, and the result also contributes to Democrats regaining control of Congress.

Who is James Talarico?

James Talarico is 37, a former teacher and a member of the Texas state legislature. Until last year, he was not widely known to the public, but during the campaign he became one of the Democrats’ leading figures.

His political message focused mainly on the rising cost of living and the effects that, he argued, Republican policies have had on people’s finances.

Before facing Paxton, Talarico won the Democratic primary, defeating Jasmine Crockett, the well-known representative from Dallas. Despite negative ads and political attacks from opponents, he managed to maintain support throughout the Senate campaign.

Paxton, for his part, tried to portray Talarico as too progressive for Texas’s conservative voters. In doing so, he brought Talarico’s past support for transgender people back into the debate.

Talarico’s political profile has also been shaped by his religious background. He is the grandson of a Baptist preacher and studied Presbyterian theology. In public speeches, the Democrat has often referred to passages and messages from the Bible.

The Texas election result is considered one of the most significant developments in the U.S. midterm elections, marking a major shift in a state that has been seen for decades as a Republican stronghold.