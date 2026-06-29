US and Iran agree to a temporary pullback after incidents in the Strait of Hormuz, talks in Doha on Tuesday

Following exchanges of fire near the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, the United States and Iran have agreed to temporarily ease tensions.

An official from President Donald Trump’s administration said that, for the time being, both sides will pull back, allowing ships to move freely through this strategically important maritime corridor.

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“Both sides will pull back for the time being and ships can move freely,” the US official said.

However, there is still no clarity over Iran’s official position on this development and whether Tehran considers it a temporary understanding that has been reached.

Another US official meanwhile confirmed that the US and Iranian delegations will meet on Tuesday in Doha, Qatar, where they are expected to review the next steps to ease tensions and avoid a new escalation.

The weekend’s events tested the fragile agreement between the two countries. President Donald Trump warned that the United States would take further military action if Iran continues the attacks, while Iranian authorities said that any violation of the ceasefire would “result in the complete halt of all diplomatic processes.”

Tuesday’s meeting in Doha is seen as an effort to restore dialogue and prevent a further escalation of the crisis in the Gulf region.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 08:04

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