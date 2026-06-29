US allocates $300 million in aid for Venezuela, with food, medical services and drinking water as priorities

The United States announced a $300 million aid package for Venezuela, doubling the fund that had originally been planned to address the aftermath of the deadly earthquakes that struck the country last week.

According to a statement from the US Department of State, these funds will go toward providing medical care, food assistance, drinking water supplies, temporary shelter and logistical support for people affected by the disaster.

Të lidhura

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The aid will be distributed through international organizations, including the World Food Programme, the Red Cross and the International Organization for Migration, as well as other humanitarian partners.

At the same time, hundreds of US troops are already in Venezuela to assist with search-and-rescue operations. They include specialized teams with dogs trained to locate people trapped under the rubble.

The two earthquakes, with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, caused significant damage in the country, bringing down hundreds of buildings and damaging the international airport. The latest toll, which remains preliminary, indicates at least 1,450 victims, while search and rescue operations continue.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 17:53

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