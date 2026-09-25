Saudi Arabia on alert after Houthi attacks, Turkey and Pakistan support Riyadh

Following attacks carried out by Houthi rebels from Yemen, Saudi Arabia has strengthened its state of readiness and activated trilateral defense cooperation with Turkey and Pakistan.

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The chiefs of the national defense staffs of the three countries are expected to meet urgently to discuss ways to bolster the kingdom’s defenses following strikes by Ansarallah, the Yemeni movement widely known as the Houthis and considered close to Iran.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that the meeting would take place, but did not disclose details about the issues to be discussed or the steps that might be taken afterward.

Meanwhile, Saudi Grand Mufti Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan al-Fawzan has called on troops stationed near the border with Yemen to be prepared to make sacrifices in the confrontation with the Houthis.

In his message to the armed forces, he referred to passages from the Quran and sayings attributed to the Prophet Muhammad to emphasize the importance of defending the country and being prepared to make sacrifices.

“Defending this great nation (…) and punishing anyone who touches even a single centimeter of its territory is among the most important duties,” he declared, adding that “lives may be sacrificed” for the pleasure of God.

The rhetoric and recent developments have fueled speculation that Riyadh may consider a broader military response, including a possible ground operation in Yemen, in coordination with the internationally recognized government forces backed by Saudi Arabia.

The Grand Mufti described restoring the authority of the Yemeni government as a major obligation, while calling for the “complete eradication” of Ansarallah and its supporters.

Meanwhile, clashes between Riyadh and the Houthis continue to intensify. Saudi state television has released footage of an attack on a mosque in southern Saudi Arabia, which the country’s authorities have blamed on the Houthi movement.

Saudi authorities have also recently accused Ansarallah of attempting to strike Mecca, a claim denied by the Yemeni movement.

Backed by Iran, the Houthis remain one of the main sources of instability in the region. As the war in Yemen continues, the country has become one of the main arenas of rivalry between Tehran and Riyadh.