Two vehicles engulfed in flames in Elbasan, one completely burned out

Two vehicles were engulfed in flames overnight in Elbasan. According to preliminary information, the fire damaged the front part of a gray Audi, while another vehicle, a black Volkswagen, was completely burned out.

Sources at the scene said that both vehicles are owned by citizen Egli Hazisllari.

Të lidhura

None found

Immediately after the report, firefighting services and police forces arrived at the scene, managing to extinguish the flames and cordon off the area to prevent the risk of the fire spreading.

At present, no injuries have been reported, while the material damage is considerable, especially to the Volkswagen vehicle, which was completely destroyed by the fire.

The investigative team, under the direction of the competent authorities, has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and clarify whether it was due to a technical fault, an accidental fire, or a deliberate act. To fully establish the circumstances, evidence is being collected at the scene and footage from security cameras in the area is being reviewed.

Authorities are expected to provide more details after the completion of the initial investigative actions.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 11:04

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