Two shop owners in Tirana end up in handcuffs after threatening and forcibly detaining a female customer; a police officer is also injured

Two shop owners were caught in the act and arrested in Tirana after being accused of threatening a female customer, holding her against her will, and resisting police officers during the intervention.

Placed in handcuffs were Sefedin Ahmetaj, 63, and Edjola Harunaj, 41, following actions carried out by officers from Police Station No. 6.

Të lidhura None found

According to suspicions, the incident took place at a home appliances store in the Ish-Dogana area, where, after a conflict over trivial motives with a female customer, they threatened her, deprived her of her freedom by keeping her inside the business premises against her wishes, and used physical violence against her.

Police said that during the intervention, both individuals forcibly resisted the officers, while citizen E. H. is suspected of having struck a police officer in connection with his duty, causing minor injuries.

The procedural materials have been referred to the Prosecution for further action in both cases.