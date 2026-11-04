Two people found dead near and inside a burned car in Bogdanci

A car on fire and two bodies were found yesterday near a place known as “Içeva Çeshma” in Gorno Sellë, Bogdanci. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, one body was beside the car and the other was inside it.

Police were notified at 18:40 by T.K. from Bogdanci, who had seen the parked car in flames and a person lying lifeless beside it.

Të lidhura None found

Officers from the Gjevgjeli Police Station arrived at the scene immediately. They identified the person beside the car as 21-year-old V.G. from Bogdanci and found that he showed no signs of life. His death was confirmed by an emergency medical team from the General Hospital in Gjevgjeli.

A second body was discovered inside the car after firefighters brought the fire under control.

A prosecutor from the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Gjevgjeli was notified. After the scene was examined, both bodies were sent for autopsy.

The cause of the fire, the circumstances of the two deaths and any possible connection between them remain unknown. The Ministry of Internal Affairs says it is taking steps to fully investigate the case.