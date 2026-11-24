Today, Democratic Party leadership member Ilir Alimehmeti commented on Elisa Spiropali’s expulsion from the Socialist Party’s parliamentary group and her announcement that she would speak at a conference at Parliament.

In an interview with News24, Alimehmeti said that if Spiropali is remorseful, she should not merely speak out against Prime Minister Edi Rama. She should act and bring concrete evidence to the justice authorities.

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“If you feel remorse, you always have time to repent before God and the law. They were close collaborators with Edi Rama in all these wrongdoings. There may be an internal clash with former Deputy Prime Minister Balluku; they can explain it to us if they want. But we also need to account for every harm done to this country. Because saying you are remorseful means pointing the finger at yourself, too. That is remorse.

“From that perspective, we are waiting to hear what she has to say. But what did we notice? As soon as she came out to speak publicly, we saw justice being used as a cudgel against her. How did that coincidence happen? Until then, we knew there had been something of a double standard, but when someone spoke out, the blow came in less than 24 hours. Perhaps the action was justified, but why wasn’t it taken earlier? Why isn’t anyone being jailed over those incinerators? And can they freeze the money?” he said.

Alimehmeti added:

“If she means it, there is no need for words. Take the evidence and present it. File a complaint.”