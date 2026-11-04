Children’s clinic secures “Trikafta” for 126 patients with cystic fibrosis

Children’s clinic secures “Trikafta” for 126 patients with cystic fibrosis

The Clinic for Children’s Diseases in Skopje announced that the modern modulator therapy “Trikafta” is available to all patients with cystic fibrosis in Macedonia for whom it is medically indicated.

Starting this year, a total of 126 patients with cystic fibrosis over the age of two who meet the medical criteria will have access to the modern targeted therapy.

Të lidhura

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The Clinic for Children’s Diseases described this as a significant step forward in the treatment of cystic fibrosis in the country. “Trikafta” works by improving the function of the CFTR protein, defects in which cause cystic fibrosis.

According to clinical trials, this therapy can significantly improve lung function and quality of life in patients with the appropriate genetic characteristics.


Shtuar 4.11.2026 14:02

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