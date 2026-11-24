The European Union is preparing new restrictions on hybrid cars imported from China. The rules will determine how many vehicles can enter the European market without being subject to customs duties.

The measures follow a significant increase in Chinese exports to Europe and are intended to protect the automotive industries of EU member states from competition from Chinese manufacturers.

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The rules are expected to take effect on December 1, initially for 200 days, while the European Commission continues its investigations into imports of hybrid and electric cars.

The regulation published by the Commission sets the annual quota for Chinese vehicles at 350,000. For the initial 200-day period, that translates to about 191,000 vehicles.

The restrictions will also cover hybrid cars imported from Japan, Turkey, South Korea and the United Kingdom, in accordance with World Trade Organization rules.

The quota set for China is approximately half the number of hybrid cars expected to be exported from the country to the EU over the next 12 months.

European Commission data show that imports of Chinese electric cars rose from 21,000 vehicles in 2020 to 438,000 in 2024. Exports in this category began to slow after tariffs were imposed on Chinese electric cars, while Chinese manufacturers increasingly focused on hybrid models.

China’s total hybrid car exports grew from 191,000 vehicles in 2023 to about 1.124 million in 2025.

The European Commission believes this growth threatens European manufacturers. It says Chinese cars are taking an increasingly large share of the market and putting pressure on other international exporters, including Japan and South Korea.

Brussels stresses that the automotive industry is strategic to Europe’s economy, particularly for innovation, electrification and employment.

The decision has also prompted reactions outside the EU. At a meeting of the World Trade Organization’s Council for Trade in Goods, South Korea questioned the fairness and transparency of the investigation.

Japan, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Turkey, meanwhile, called for transparency and due process to be respected.

China’s Ministry of Commerce said it hopes the EU will implement the agreement reached by the parties in October. Beijing also said it reserves the right to protect the legitimate interests of the Chinese industry.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom is facing a separate trade dispute with China. Under the post-Brexit trade and cooperation agreement, a 10% tariff on electric cars exported to the Chinese market is expected to take effect on January 1.

With this decision, Brussels aims to curb further growth in Chinese imports and protect domestic production as competition in the European market for electric and hybrid cars intensifies.