Two minors lose their lives in Cyprus, father and his partner appear before court

A 30-year-old man from Bulgaria, together with his 38-year-old partner, appeared before a court in Cyprus today, suspected of negligence in connection with the deaths of their two sons, aged 8 and 10.

The two minors were found dead yesterday afternoon in their father’s vehicle, while local media report that they had remained inside the car for several hours. Investigations are ongoing to clarify the circumstances that led to this incident.

Të lidhura

None found

To remove the children from the vehicle, it was necessary to break the windows and the rear part of the car. The vehicle was parked in a field near the apartment building where the father and his partner lived. A team of doctors then attempted to provide first aid, but without success.

Police are taking statements from neighbors and are also reviewing security camera footage.

Burns were found on the bodies of the two children, while the exact causes of death will be determined by the autopsies expected to be carried out.

The two minors had gone to Cyprus in mid-May for a holiday with their father and stepmother, who lives and works there.


Shtuar 29.06.2026 11:16

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