Trump seeks higher NATO contributions for arming Ukraine, negotiations resume on November 10 and 11

NATO allies are expected to receive a request from the administration of US President Donald Trump to increase funding for the purchase and shipment of American weapons to Ukraine. According to Bloomberg, the initiative is expected to be presented in November, with the aim of having allied countries cover a larger share of the cost of military support for Kyiv.

In its reporting, Bloomberg cites sources familiar with the US administration’s plans, according to which Washington is seeking greater financial commitment from NATO members in the program to supply Ukraine with armaments. Reuters has reported that it has not been able to independently verify this information.

Të lidhura None found

This effort is being undertaken as relations between Washington and Kyiv continue to be tense. In parallel, another round of talks between Russia and Ukraine is being organized, with the United States as mediator, scheduled for November 10 and 11 in Abu Dhabi.

The return of the two countries’ delegations to negotiations was announced by Steve Witkoff, the special envoy of the US president. He confirmed that the meetings will be held on November 10 and 11 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Witkoff said that the table will address post-war security guarantees, ways to ease tensions, humanitarian issues, and next steps toward a peace agreement.

US negotiators are expected to meet in Brussels with representatives of France, Germany, Great Britain, the European Union, and NATO before the Abu Dhabi round. The talks will center on possible security guarantees for Ukraine after the conflict ends and how the future European security architecture will be built.

The resumption of diplomatic efforts follows several months of deadlock in the negotiation process. Russia, Ukraine, and the US last met in a trilateral format in February in Geneva. That meeting did not bring any significant progress, as Moscow and Kyiv remained divided over the conditions that would end the war.

On the ground, meanwhile, the fighting has not stopped. Ukrainian authorities report that Russian shelling of the Komysuvakha community in the Zaporizhzhia region has caused the deaths of at least 26 people.

The strikes also hit a school whose facilities served as a center for the distribution of humanitarian aid.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the area was struck again after the initial attack, when civilians had taken shelter there. Among the dead were rescue workers and police officers. Russian drones present in the area also hindered search and rescue operations.

Shelling by Russian forces has also resumed in the Kherson region. It followed the end of a temporary local ceasefire, during which the evacuation of civilians from Oleshky, a town under Russian control, had been made possible.

Since February 24, 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the conflict has continued without a final peace agreement being reached.

The Trump administration’s goal of greater financial participation by NATO allies in arming Kyiv goes hand in hand with diplomatic engagement to end the war.

Nevertheless, Moscow’s and Kyiv’s positions on the terms of the agreement continue to have significant differences. In the upcoming discussions, the continuation of military support and security guarantees for Ukraine are expected to take center stage.