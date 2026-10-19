Trump, Putin and Xi could meet in China, Kremlin spokesman says issue raised for APEC summit

The Kremlin said today that Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could hold a joint meeting ahead of the APEC summit, which will take place in China next month.

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Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov discussed the possibility after being asked about a Wall Street Journal report that Putin had proposed a three-way meeting to discuss ways to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Peskov said the idea had been raised because all three leaders could attend the summit in China, but stressed that no concrete arrangements for the meeting, its agenda or its possible content had been discussed or proposed.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha spoke out against such a meeting.

“A three-way meeting between the leaders of Ukraine, the United States and Russia would help bring the war to an end sooner. A three-way meeting between the leaders of Russia, China and the United States would achieve only the opposite: encouraging Putin to continue the war,” he wrote on X.

At a daily press briefing, Peskov said the United States was continuing its mediation efforts to resolve the conflict and that Russia welcomed these initiatives. He added that Ukraine must be part of any final peace agreement.

“Of course, a final settlement is impossible without someone from Kyiv who is willing to take responsibility,” he said.

The latest round of U.S.-mediated peace talks was held in February, before the United States and Israel launched their war against Iran. Meanwhile, Ukraine and Russia remain further apart than ever from a possible peace agreement because of their differences over its terms.