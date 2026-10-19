Trump: Protests in Europe linked to immigration, leaders should tighten border controls

Trump: Protests in Europe linked to immigration, leaders should tighten border controls

U.S. President Donald Trump has linked the wave of protests and unrest reported in several European countries to immigration policies.

Të lidhura

None found

In an interview with Tgcom24, Trump said recent developments on the continent showed that his earlier warnings to European leaders had been justified.

“It’s about immigration,” he said, referring to the situation in various countries, including France, Italy and Belgium.

According to the White House chief, he had informed several European leaders that the policies they were pursuing would have serious consequences.

“I warned many of them that this would cause major problems. And I turned out to be right,” Trump said.

In his comments, the U.S. president focused particularly on France, where he described the situation as extremely serious.

Trump attacked immigration policies, claiming that some immigrants show no respect for the country where they live, its culture or its traditions.

“They don’t like its art. They don’t appreciate its buildings. They are taking over that country,” the U.S. president said, using harsh rhetoric.

These statements were made at a time when several cities in France have faced violence, looting and clashes between protesters and police forces, while authorities are considering further measures to restore order.

Trump added that immigration had been part of his discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as a discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin during talks related to Russia.

He once again called on European governments to step up border-control measures.

“Keep your borders under control, because your countries are being destroyed,” Trump said.

In closing, the U.S. president criticized media coverage of his positions and claimed that some European leaders have similar concerns, although they do not express them publicly.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 23:10

Tags:
VIDEO/ Students and lecturers resume march from the Prime Minister’s Office toward the Ministry of Education

VIDEO/ Students and lecturers resume march from the Prime Minister’s Office toward the Ministry of Education
From a just protest to unjust violence

From a just protest to unjust violence
University union supports student boycott, Kovaçi calls on lecturers: Let us gather in protest every day!

University union supports student boycott, Kovaçi calls on lecturers: Let us gather in protest every day!
Spiropali absent from Socialist parliamentary group meeting after call for Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis; prime minister’s message to MPs…

Spiropali absent from Socialist parliamentary group meeting after call for Rama to pave the way for a solution to the crisis; prime minister’s message to MPs…
Mickoski: The Macedonian language remains official in the judicial system

Mickoski: The Macedonian language remains official in the judicial system
DUI: For Minister Shasivari, only Macedonian remains a legal language

DUI: For Minister Shasivari, only Macedonian remains a legal language
Ministry in North Macedonia withdraws 33 primary school textbooks and launches competition for new editions from 2027/28

Ministry in North Macedonia withdraws 33 primary school textbooks and launches competition for new editions from 2027/28
Ibrahimi welcomes the start of proceedings over collective agreements and criticizes the government’s absence from the hearing

Ibrahimi welcomes the start of proceedings over collective agreements and criticizes the government’s absence from the hearing