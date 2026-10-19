Trump: Protests in Europe linked to immigration, leaders should tighten border controls

U.S. President Donald Trump has linked the wave of protests and unrest reported in several European countries to immigration policies.

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In an interview with Tgcom24, Trump said recent developments on the continent showed that his earlier warnings to European leaders had been justified.

“It’s about immigration,” he said, referring to the situation in various countries, including France, Italy and Belgium.

According to the White House chief, he had informed several European leaders that the policies they were pursuing would have serious consequences.

“I warned many of them that this would cause major problems. And I turned out to be right,” Trump said.

In his comments, the U.S. president focused particularly on France, where he described the situation as extremely serious.

Trump attacked immigration policies, claiming that some immigrants show no respect for the country where they live, its culture or its traditions.

“They don’t like its art. They don’t appreciate its buildings. They are taking over that country,” the U.S. president said, using harsh rhetoric.

These statements were made at a time when several cities in France have faced violence, looting and clashes between protesters and police forces, while authorities are considering further measures to restore order.

Trump added that immigration had been part of his discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as a discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin during talks related to Russia.

He once again called on European governments to step up border-control measures.

“Keep your borders under control, because your countries are being destroyed,” Trump said.

In closing, the U.S. president criticized media coverage of his positions and claimed that some European leaders have similar concerns, although they do not express them publicly.