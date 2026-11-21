After returning from Asia, US President Donald Trump held a press conference at the White House, where he warned of a tough stance toward Iran and new restrictions for American technology companies. In the same appearance, he once again described the trilateral Shenzhen summit as historic.

According to Trump, Tehran is seeking a deal with Washington, but the proposed terms are unacceptable to him. “We want to reach a real deal, not a deal just for show. The Iranian regime has deceived the people for 51 years. Iran will never be allowed to have nuclear weapons, absolutely never,” he declared.

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Speaking about his meeting with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, the White House chief said the three major nuclear powers discussed avoiding a nuclear conflict. He added that Russia and China have agreed that a nuclear war must never happen, although he acknowledged that reducing arsenals remains extremely difficult.

As for the war in Ukraine, Trump asserted that Putin has expressed a desire to end the conflict through diplomacy, but the deep hostility between the Russian president and Volodymyr Zelensky complicates reaching peace. “Putin would very much like to end the war. But we have two people who don’t know how to close this conflict. We are trying to help them. We have two people who hate each other, Zelensky and Putin, who want to work through this war, but they remain stuck in it,” the American president said.

Trump avoided comparing the Shenzhen summit to the 1945 Yalta Conference, while insisting that his personal relationships with the Russian and Chinese leaders could help overcome disagreements.

One of his strongest statements concerned the artificial intelligence industry. The American president abruptly announced that American companies will not be allowed to build data centers outside the United States, threatening extremely high taxes on those that do so. He also supported the possibility of Jensen Huang returning to lead Nvidia, after the scandal that caused his resignation, declaring that talented entrepreneurs deserve a second chance.