Tomorrow, on November 22, there will be temporary traffic restrictions in Struga and Ohrid due to the official visit of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama. The Ohrid police have announced that security measures will be in effect from 6:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

According to the official notice, the special traffic regime will affect several main routes in the Struga and Ohrid area. Specifically, closures will be implemented on the road starting from the Qafë Thana border crossing, continuing through Struga and reaching the village of Podmolje and Villa Ohrid. Restrictions will also apply on the route from Ohrid Airport “St. Paul the Apostle” to Villa Ohrid.

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Police authorities have called on citizens and drivers to strictly follow the instructions of officers on the ground and to review their travel plans, taking into account the announced schedule of closures.