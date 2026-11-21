The Kosovo Police has issued certificates to 175 police officers of the Rapid Response Units (RRU) after they completed the professional training cycle in the “Crowd Confrontation” module.

According to the official announcement of the Kosovo Police, the training was organized in five groups, while the fifth group was the last to complete this professional program.

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The training was delivered by instructors from the Directorate of the Special Operations Unit (SOU) at the Special Units Camp in Vrella and at the “Enver Zymeri” Special Units Center in Mitrovica, under the supervision of the Training Division, which operates within the Human Resources Department.

The certification ceremony was attended by representatives of the leadership staff of the Department and Division of Special Units, instructors of the Special Operations Unit, as well as representatives of the supervisory staff of the Regional Police Directorate in South Mitrovica.

According to the Police, this program is part of the planned activities for the professional development of the Rapid Response Units, focusing on standardizing preparation and advancing capacities to fulfill police duties.

The purpose of this training is to strengthen the professional and operational capacities of police officers, as well as to increase their readiness to deal with situations that require crowd management and response.