The Specialist Prosecutor’s Office in The Hague has asked Judge Christopher Gosnell to keep former President Hashim Thaçi in detention also in the case concerning obstruction of the administration of justice. According to the Prosecution, the 25-year prison sentence for war crimes has increased the risks that, as alleged, Thaçi would pose if released.

The document signed by prosecutor Kimberly P. West was filed on 16 November, just one day before the judgment in this case was announced. This submission relates to the twelfth review of Thaçi’s detention measure.

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The Prosecution considers that all three risks defined by the Law on Specialist Chambers, specifically Article 41(6)(b), as grounds for detention exist: flight, obstruction of proceedings and commission of new criminal offences. The SPO emphasises that even one of these risks is enough to continue detention.

As to the risk of flight, the Prosecution argues that Thaçi could have access to large sums of money, easily secure the support of his allies and travel to countries where the Specialist Chambers have no authority to exercise control. In addition, it mentions what the Prosecution describes as a pattern of disregarding Court orders and detention rules, including recent violations. According to prosecutor West, the war crimes sentence strengthens Thaçi’s motive to avoid facing justice.

The largest part of the submission is devoted to the risk of obstruction of proceedings, which the Prosecution considers extremely high. It lists five elements: the reasonable suspicion that Thaçi undertook extensive efforts to obstruct the war crimes judicial process, the leading role that, according to the Prosecution, he had in these efforts, the involvement of individuals who are still free in Kosovo, the fact that the alleged efforts also affected protected witnesses, and the continuing risk of retaliation against them.

The Specialist Prosecution also mentions what it calls a climate of intimidation against witnesses in Kosovo. It refers to protests that followed the 16 September judgment and online posts which, according to it, have incited violence. According to the Prosecution’s assessment, tensions are expected to rise again after the second judgment.

According to the Prosecution document, no alternative release measure could sufficiently reduce these risks. The Prosecution stresses that Thaçi could communicate through other people or their devices, while his conversations outside the detention centre could not be effectively monitored. For this reason, the SPO sees the continuation of detention as necessary, reasonable and proportionate.

Only one day after this document was filed, on 17 November, Judge Gosnell sentenced Thaçi to 17 months in prison for the obstruction of justice case. This sentence is significantly lower than the six years requested by the Prosecution. In the same proceedings, Bashkim Smakaj and Fadil Fazliu each received 12 months’ imprisonment, Hajredin Kuçi was given a one-month suspended prison sentence, and Isni Kilaj was acquitted.

On 16 September, Thaçi was sentenced at first instance to 25 years in prison for war crimes. In the same decision, Jakup Krasniqi received 25 years, Kadri Veseli 18 years and Rexhep Selimi 13 years in prison. Both judgments are first-instance and may be appealed.

Thaçi has been held in detention in The Hague since November 2020. Since then, every request by his defence for release has been refused.