The Ministry of Industry, Entrepreneurship, Trade and Innovation has launched the “Dhuro Made in Kosova” campaign, which aims to promote local products and increase their sales through e-commerce platforms.

MINTI Minister Mimoza Kusari-Lila said this initiative comes on the eve of the November and year-end holidays, a period during which citizens and the diaspora buy gifts.

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She announced that three e-commerce platforms have joined the campaign — Gjirafa, Foleja and Shopaz — through which local products will be promoted and made more accessible to consumers.

Kusari-Lila also called on other local platforms to join the campaign, which will continue until the beginning of 2027. She also invited local businesses and producers to become part of the initiative by applying through the ministry’s email address.

“When we buy and gift a Made in Kosova product, we are not just giving a simple gift. We are giving a new job to a young man or woman, we are supporting a family and we are building a stronger and more sustainable economy for everyone,” Kusari-Lila said.

According to her, the goal of the campaign is to bring local products closer to consumers, including the diaspora, through e-commerce platforms.

“Through these platforms, local products will not only be listed and promoted in a special way, but they will be just one click away from every home in Kosovo, and also from every citizen of the Republic living anywhere abroad,” Kusari-Lila said.

Mërgim Cahani from Gjirafa described the initiative as a good opportunity for local producers to promote and sell their products, emphasizing that this support should continue even after the holidays end.

“The initiative is very good, in the sense that it allows all local companies and producers to showcase their products, especially for the year-end holidays. But this does not mean that these products should stay only for this period. I believe these companies can continue to sell and promote their products throughout the entire time,” Cahani said.

He added that Gjirafa is ready to help businesses that wish to open stores on its platform.

Meanwhile, Qëndresa Peja from Foleja said that through this campaign they have created a dedicated space for local products, also offering producers technical and operational support.

“We have created a dedicated space for local products and we will try to make them as accessible as possible to customers. In addition to the promotion we will have with ‘Dhuro Made in Kosova,’ we will try to support them not only through product placement, but we will also try to support them on the operational side, the technical side, where they may have difficulties with registration or anything else to be able to adapt to the e-commerce and online sales environment,” Peja said.

She emphasized that they aim to place local products outside Kosovo as well.

“We will be with them, we will work together along the way and we will try that, in addition to selling together in Kosovo, we will also place the products in other countries, in Albania, Macedonia, and we also aim together for international markets,” she said.