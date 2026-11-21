A new study conducted in the United States has raised concerns about the link between problematic cannabis use and psychological health, especially in women and young people. The study, published in the scientific journal Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs, was based on data from more than 415,000 Americans.

According to the researchers, people with problematic cannabis use were 57 percent more likely to report suicidal thoughts compared to individuals who did not suffer from this disorder. This association remained evident even after accounting for depression, psychological distress, and other factors.

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These results come after another important scientific analysis published in October, which examined 19 studies with nearly seven million participants. According to this analysis, cannabis use was associated with a relative risk about 2.5 times higher of later being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and about two times higher for the emergence of manic or hypomanic symptoms.

These symptoms can include unusual energy, severe irritability, impulsivity, sudden mood changes, and a reduced need for sleep. Experts insist that more attention be paid to the mental health of people who develop dependence on or problematic use of cannabis, especially at a time when this substance is becoming increasingly accessible in many parts of the world.