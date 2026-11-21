From the beginning of December, the advanced camera surveillance platform “Safe City” will officially have a new operational capability.

In addition to speeding beyond allowed limits and running red lights, the cameras of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will automatically detect, photograph and penalize any driver who stops or parks a vehicle in violation of the rules.

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Automated control will extend to all main arteries and boulevards where modern cameras have already been installed and where technical conditions have been met for this type of uninterrupted traffic monitoring. This means that the current practice of leaving cars en masse in traffic lanes will no longer pass without consequences.

According to announcements, drivers who commit such violations will no longer need to wait for a police officer to issue a fine at the scene. The system will document the violation itself, while vehicle owners will receive instant digital notifications of the penalty applied.

The relevant services indicate that the system’s program is configured to make a clear and precise legal distinction between stopping and illegal parking, on one hand, and temporary vehicle stops due to long traffic queues, waiting near intersections or red lights, on the other.

This new phase is expected to significantly ease traffic flow on the busiest boulevards and put an end to the daily chaos caused by the blocking of traffic lanes, bicycle paths and pedestrian crosswalks.