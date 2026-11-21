This Saturday, during an online conversation with citizens, Democratic leader Sali Berisha called on Erion Veliaj and Elisa Spiropali to join efforts to remove Prime Minister Edi Rama and former Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku from power.

Berisha said that Veliaj and Spiropali have knowledge of the corruption issues he attributes to Rama and Balluku, and they should tell Albanians about them.

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“Erion Veliaj, if he wants to contribute, let him tell Albanians everything he knows about Edi Rama, because, no matter what he has done himself, Edi Rama’s crimes are incomparable with those of anyone else. I cannot say that Erion Veliaj, today in a prison cell, is an existential danger to Albania. We have done everything to bring him to justice. This is my stance toward anyone who will contribute to removing from power the infamous Rama-Balluku duo,” Berisha declared.

He also called on Socialist MPs to join this initiative, describing the situation as a battle for the country’s future.

“What do Erion Veliaj and Elisa Spiropali have in their hands? They know more than others about the corruption of Edi Rama and Lubi Balluku. They must try to win over more people among those deputies. Today it is a battle for life, for the existence of the nation,” said the head of the Democratic Party.

Berisha: Erion Veliaj, if he wants to contribute, let him tell Albanians everything he knows about Edi Rama, because, no matter what he has done himself, Edi Rama’s crimes are incomparable with those of anyone else. I cannot say that Erion Veliaj, today in a prison cell, is an existential danger to Albania.

We have done everything to bring him to justice. This is my stance toward anyone who will contribute to removing from power the infamous Rama-Balluku duo.

Therefore I invite you to join me in calling on anyone who can contribute to the removal of this duo from power, which is destroying the Albanian national existence. What do Erion Veliaj and Elisa Spiropali have in their hands?

They know more than others about the corruption of Edi Rama and Lubi Balluku. They must try to win over more people among those deputies. Today it is a battle for life, for the existence of the nation.