Over 1,100 students involved in police awareness campaign against human trafficking

The Kosovo Police has conducted a series of educational and awareness-raising lectures in 42 primary and secondary schools across the country, as part of efforts to prevent human trafficking.

In the official announcement of the Kosovo Police, it is stated that the activities took place from October 18 to November 18, 2026, with the engagement of all units of the Directorate for the Investigation of Human Trafficking, within the framework of the National Strategy against Human Trafficking and its Action Plan for implementation.

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About 1,162 students of various age groups participated in these lectures, accompanied by their teachers.

The main purpose of these activities was to raise students’ awareness about human trafficking and sexual exploitation, to familiarize them with support resources, and to teach ways to identify and prevent potential risk situations. Emphasis was also placed on the legal and social consequences of this phenomenon.

Special attention was given to the early identification and referral of human trafficking cases.

In addition to students, special lectures were also organized for teachers of primary and secondary schools in the regions of Pristina, Peja, Gjakova, and Gjilan.

These activities were carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, municipal education directorates, coordinators of basic prosecution offices, victim advocates, Centers for Social Work, the Directorate for Community Policing and Prevention, as well as various non-governmental organizations.

About 217 people participated in the lectures dedicated to teachers, with the aim of strengthening their skills for identifying and referring human trafficking cases.

During the activities, participants were also distributed informational materials such as posters, brochures, notebooks, pencils, and bags.