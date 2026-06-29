Trump attacks Janice Louise George: We will not allow a “communist” to destroy Washington

Donald Trump, the president of the United States, has leveled strong accusations against Janice Louise George, the Democratic candidate to lead Washington City Hall, labeling her a “communist” and saying he will not accept what he described as the “destruction” of the American capital.

In a response published on Truth Social, Trump claimed that George, who is seen as the favorite for the November local elections, supports releasing prisoners, opposes the US immigration agency (ICE), and welcomes illegal immigrants with criminal records.

Të lidhura None found

“Janice Louise George, the communist who is almost certain to be elected mayor of Washington, has stated that she wants to empty the prisons, opposes ICE, and welcomes criminal illegal immigrants into our beloved capital,” Trump wrote.

The American president went on to say that he would not allow Washington to be led by a person who, according to him, does not intend to restore the city to its “greatness.”

“Many people, including me, have worked long and hard. We will not allow the city to be destroyed by a communist who has no intention of restoring Washington to its greatness,” the American president said.

Janice Louise George, who belongs to the progressive wing of the Democratic Party and is part of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), emerged victorious in the Democrats’ primary election in mid-June. She is considered the favorite for the November vote, as Democrats have traditionally enjoyed strong support in Washington.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has on several occasions threatened to place Washington under federal control, arguing that the city’s leadership has failed to guarantee order and security.

At the same time, he has promoted a series of development initiatives for the capital, including the restoration of 73 statues, monuments, and fountains, the reconstruction of the East Potomac Golf Links course, as well as the restoration of the reservoir near the Lincoln Memorial.

However, these projects have also drawn criticism over their high costs, the way contracts were awarded, and their nature, which opponents describe more as image-building efforts than priority investments for the city.