Trump attacks Democratic candidate for Washington: We will not allow a “communist” to destroy the city

Donald Trump has launched a barrage of criticism at Janice Louise George, the Democratic candidate for mayor of Washington, labeling her a “communist” and saying that, in his view, he will not allow the destruction of the U.S. capital.

In a message published on the social network Truth Social, the American president claimed that George, who is seen as the frontrunner for the November local elections, supports releasing prisoners, opposes the U.S. immigration agency (ICE), and welcomes illegal immigrants with criminal records.

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“Janice Louise George, the communist who is almost certain to be elected mayor of Washington, has stated that she wants to empty the prisons, opposes ICE, and welcomes criminal illegal immigrants into our beloved capital,” Trump wrote.

He went on to declare that he would not accept the American capital being led by a person who, according to him, has no intention of restoring Washington to its former “greatness.”

“Many people, including me, have worked long and hard. We will not allow the city to be destroyed by a communist who has no intention of restoring Washington to its greatness,” the American president said.

Janice Louise George, who belongs to the progressive wing of the Democratic Party and is part of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), emerged victorious in the Democrats’ primary election in mid-June. She is also considered the favorite for the November vote, as Democrats have traditionally enjoyed strong support in Washington.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has warned on several occasions that he could place Washington under federal control, arguing that the city’s leadership has failed to guarantee order and security.

At the same time, he has backed a series of development initiatives for the capital, including the restoration of 73 statues, monuments and fountains, the reconstruction of the East Potomac Golf Links course, and the restoration of the reservoir near the Lincoln Memorial.

However, these projects have drawn criticism because of their high costs, the way contracts were awarded, and their nature, which opponents describe more as an image-building effort than as priority investments for the city.