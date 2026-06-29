Tragedy in the US / Man kills wife and daughter after accusations he was not caring for his elderly mother

A double murder has shaken Georgia in recent hours, after a 63-year-old man is suspected of shooting and killing his wife and daughter following a fierce argument over the care of his elderly mother.

According to foreign reports, tensions flared when his 37-year-old daughter, Amanda, accused him of neglecting his elderly mother, repeating what, according to the investigation, his wife of 38 years had already accused him of.

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The confrontation escalated within minutes and took a bloody turn.

His account

In the recording of the 911 call he made, which has been released, the 63-year-old can be heard confessing his actions.

“My wife told my daughter that I do not care for my mother. I take care of her every day and I just shot my daughter and my wife, who I had been with for 38 years […]. I could not take the lies anymore and the way they were yelling at me. I don’t know… I just lost it. I am very sorry. Thirty-eight years. I loved her. I shot her with a 9mm pistol straight in the head,” he said.

Police arrived at the family home in the small town of Oxford, Georgia, about 64 kilometers east of Atlanta, and found 37-year-old Amanda dead, while her mother was taken to hospital in critical condition. Despite doctors’ efforts, she died later.

Testimony from the 37-year-old’s husband

At the same time, the account of Amanda’s husband, Adam McGrath, who was present during the bloody incident, is shocking. In the 911 call he made, he said that his wife was drunk and distressed when they visited her parents’ home, and that the intense confrontation with her father began.

“I took her to her parents’ house and she started arguing with her father. He said, ‘I have a gun… I’m going to pull the trigger,’ and immediately after that he shot her in the head. He grabbed her by the throat, threw her to the ground and threatened to kill her. I ran because I had to protect my two children and I was afraid to go back into the house,” he said.

Ralph Minsey, 63, has been charged with manslaughter and a series of other criminal offenses. The 63-year-old remains in custody without bail, while authorities continue their investigation to fully clarify the circumstances of the family tragedy.