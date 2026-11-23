Tragedy in the US: 4-year-old shoots himself with gun found under bed while playing in apartment

A 4-year-old boy has died in Cincinnati, Ohio, after finding a loaded gun hidden under the bed in the apartment where he was staying.

According to police, Ceontay Miller Jr. was in the care of his aunt and her partner. The two adults allegedly left him and his 1-year-old brother unsupervised while the children watched television, the Daily Mail reports.

Të lidhura None found

While playing, the 4-year-old found the gun, pointed it at himself and pulled the trigger. He was rushed to Mercy West Hospital but did not survive.

A neighbor later found the victim’s 1-year-old brother wandering alone in the apartment building’s hallway, covered in blood.

Latoya Davis said she immediately went downstairs to help and called emergency services. She cared for the baby for more than five hours after realizing he had been left without a caregiver.

Police have arrested Cameron Sanders, 25, and Cekyiah Miller, 22. They are suspected of neglect and other offenses.

During a search of the apartment, investigators found more than 90 grams of cocaine and another unsecured firearm in a kitchen cabinet. Police said they also uncovered evidence related to illegal possession of firearms and drug trafficking.

Sanders faces six charges, including involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment, drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm. Miller is charged with two counts of child endangerment and drug trafficking.

Miller’s lawyer said her client did not know there were guns and drugs in the apartment. However, police records show that she had previously told authorities her partner had a gun.

Both suspects are being held in custody. Sanders’ bond is set at $82,500, while Miller’s is $40,000. Their court hearing is expected to take place on November 30.